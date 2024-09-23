A unique service is to be held at St Mary’s Church in Sticklepath to remember departed pets.
The special service on Sunday, October 6 is for all those who would like to remember and commemorate their cherished pets who have died.
The short service which will start at 5pm will be followed by an opportunity to paint a stone under the guidance of two local artists including Malcolm Learmonth, which will become part of a memorial in the church garden.
The vicar at St Mary’s, the Rev'd Stephen Cook, said "We lost our much loved dog Smudge just over a year ago and we are still missing him.
“Companion animals give so much to our lives and when they pass they leave a big hole which is often not properly acknowledged.
“This will be a chance to celebrate them and for some it may be an opportunity to come to terms with their passing.”
The service is a first for the Sticklepath church and congregation, and certainly unique, acknowledges the reverend. “I don't know of a church anywhere that does this,” he adds. Those who come are invited to bring a picture of the animal they wish to remember.
October 6 was chosen as the closest Sunday to the feast day of Saint Francis which is celebrated each year on October 4 by the Catholic Church. Saint Francis of Assisi was renowned for his love of animals, and the church made October 4 his feast day to continue his tradition of blessing animals.
St Mary’s which dates back to 1875, was faced with the prospect of closure some years ago and the local community formed the Friends of St Mary’s and rallied round to find the funds to keep it open as a church, as well a place to celebrate the history and heritage of the local area.
There is an interactive display on site, and a garden which has become a community project including a reflective labyrinth where the stones painted on the October 6 will be placed.
The service is free (donations welcome) and open to all and well-behaved pets are welcome.