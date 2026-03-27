Okehampton police issued a Sticklepath dog owner with four dog control orders yesterday (March 26).

The move follows multiple reports of the unaccompanied dogs running loose into the road posing a danger to road users.

In a Facebook post, the police said that they hoped their action would encourage more dog owners to act responsibly.

Anyone who witnesses further incidents of this should contact the neighbourhood team via Devon and Cornwall Police’s website at https://orlo.uk/QdNXF.

Dog control measures are used to tackle issues such as dogs straying, causing nuisance, or posing a risk to the public. They can be used in instances where dogs are repeatedly not kept under proper control.