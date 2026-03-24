Enhanced legislation protecting livestock has recently come into force.
Yet, the local livestock protection officer says ultimately it’s dog training that is key in protecting the animals on the moor.
Karla McKechnie is the livestock protection officer for Dartmoor and helped shape the new legislation giving police and courts greater powers to deal with incidents where dogs chase, attack or threaten farm animals.
She says that responsible dog ownership is the foundation of the public using the moors considerately.
“It’s a working landscape. I think a lead should be used out of respect for your environment in regards to nesting birds which are on the decline really badly on Dartmoor and so as not to scare livestock when they should be out on the moors flourishing,” she said.
She added: “Although we have all these new laws come into place, which is good because they needed to be updated because they are pretty historic, ultimately, I think it still comes down to responsible dog ownership and training for recall.
“Before any legislation or regulations, you’ve got to train your dog because if a lead fails or a dog gets out of a garden, or jumps out of car before you’ve even got on to the moors, what have you got? All you’ve got is training.”
Statistics on livestock worrying for the South West are very high, she says, due to her work in being one of the first to report issues with the police.
“Our Dartmoor figures have definitely helped towards the change. We’re one of the worst hit, I would probably think, in the country.”
She added: “It was time for the laws to be updated. If it puts more pressure on the public to be responsible, then that’s a good thing.”
Any livestock attacks or worrying including animal welfare issues should be reported in the first instance to the police or directly to Karla on 07873 587561.
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