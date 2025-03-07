A major campaign is taking place in Devon and Cornwall this spring to put a stop to online child sexual abuse.
The Stop it Now campaign involves local councils, NHS, the police and probation services and charities coming together to urge people at risk of offending to contact its helpline or website.
This longstanding campaign by national charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation is celebrating its tenth year, but online grooming of under 16s and viewing of sexual images of under 16s continues.
Last year, 8,037 people in Devon and Cornwall sought help from the Stop It Now helpline (0808 1000 900) or online self-help, concerned about their own or someone else’s online sexual behaviour towards children.
Tom Squire, head of clinical engagement at Lucy Faithfull Foundation said: ““People who view sexual images of under-18s or have sexual conversations with children under 16 online come from all backgrounds and walks of life, and there is no one type of person who engages in this behaviour.
“People viewing sexual images of under-18s or having sexual conversations with under-16s online need to know that such behaviour is illegal and causes great harm. There are grave consequences once your behaviour is detected by police. But there is help to stop. Contact Stop It Now on 0808 1000 900 or visit www.stopitnow.org.uk for anonymous advice and support.”
Sheon Sturland, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Superintendent said: “Devon and Cornwall Police is pleased to support the work of the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, as whilst we will always tenaciously investigate any reports of the sexual abuse of a child in order to secure a conviction and the strongest possible sentence, we would rather that the harm such crimes cause didn’t happen in the first place.
“We will apply the same vigour to whatever form of abuse is reported to us, it does not matter when it happened. What someone who views sexual images of children needs to understand is that lasting harm has been caused to the children in the images, and that looking at them encourages other people to create more of them and so perpetuates and encourages further harm and abuse. Viewing sexual images of children is, of course, illegal in itself.
“It’s encouraging that last year more than 8,000 people in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly sought help from the Stop It Now helpline (0808 1000 900) or online self-help service. Seeking help and support from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation will, we hope, do exactly what this campaign proposes and stop abuse before it happens.
“However I must be crystal clear that the consequences for anyone who sexually abuses a child are severe. Since September of last year we have seen fifteen individuals in court for abuse, including both physical and online, which resulted in prison sentences ranging from 38 months to 30 years, a total of over 214 years. They were all local men aged between 31 and 73, some of the crime were recent, others not. For those sent to prison, there will also be the subsequent job losses and potential family breakdowns.
“We urge anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s online sexual behaviour towards children to use the Stop It Now helpline.”