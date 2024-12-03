Storm Bert has caused the worst destruction in 50 years to a botanic garden on Dartmoor.
Stone Lane Gardens near Chagford are appealing for donations after their “world was thrown into chaos” with £8,000 worth of damage to valuable trees.
On Thursday, November 21, a snow storm hit the woodland which bent trees double, flattened shrubs and broke off large branches.
Paul Bartlett, head garden manager, said: “It was heartbreaking seeing the aftermath of the storm. I've watched these trees grow for 20 years and to see them ruined overnight was just awful.
“As a small charity we don’t have the resources to cope with tragedies like this. So we’re asking for support from the public so we can restore the gardens without critically endangering the funds of the charity.”
Stone Lane Gardens is on the edge of Dartmoor National Park and contains trees collected in the wild from all over the world, many of which are rarely seen in the UK.
The destruction to the gardens comes at a time when the charity was already facing economic hardships.
Now Stone Lane Gardens is having to divert scarce funds and resources to repair the garden which is limiting their normal operations and threatens their existence.
Paul continued: “I’ve been with Stone Lane Gardens for 20 years and I've never seen this level of damage before. All the other volunteers were just as shocked and upset as me but they did a marvellous job of helping to clear up the debris left from the storm.
“It’ll probably take us a few months to make the gardens presentable to the public again but it’ll take years to really put it right.”
The garden will remain closed until all the debris is removed to ensure the area is safe.