The Met Office has confirmed Storm Ciaran has set a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November, with a value of 953.3 hPa (mb) in Plymouth.
The record has not been broken for over 100 years.
The previous record in England was 959.7 hPa (mb), set in 1916
Teignmouth saw pressure get as low as 955hPa (mb).
Barometric pressure, also called atmospheric pressure or air pressure, is the force or weight of the air surrounding us. Barometric pressure is measured by an instrument called the barometer.
Typically, low pressure produces wet and unsettled conditions while high pressure produces drier weather.
According to the Met Office, in a depression (low pressure), air is rising and blows in an anticlockwise direction around the low (in the northern hemisphere).
As it rises and cools, water vapour condenses to form clouds and perhaps precipitation. This is why the weather in a depression is often unsettled, there are usually weather fronts associated with depressions.