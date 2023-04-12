STORM Noa is set to bring strong winds and disruption later today, Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued another Yellow Warning that is in force until 8pm.
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘West or northwest winds in association with Storm Noa,named by Meteo France, will continue to increase during Wednesday morning, peaking through the middle of the day, when 50 to 60 mph gusts are expected.
‘Gusts of 70 to 75 mph are possible along parts of the north coast of Devon and Cornwall, aswell as exposed headlands elsewhere.
‘Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.’