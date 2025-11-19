As winter temperatures plummet across the UK, Cats Protection is urging people to keep a caring eye on stray and abandoned cats.
Cold snaps can worsen conditions such as arthritis for all cats and wintry chills pose a particular danger to outdoor cats without access to shelter or food. For them, the deadly risk of hypothermia or painful frostbite is real.
Daniel Warren-Cummings, Cats Protection central behaviour officer, said: “In the past 12 months, our teams have taken in more than 26,000 cats who have been left behind by life, including over 3,000 kittens from unwanted litters.
“Through no fault of their own, these cats have been given up or abandoned. They don’t know why they've been discarded, can’t tell us how they feel. They know only cold, fear and hunger. But we’re there to listen until the tough times pass.”
This winter, Cats Protection has launched a fundraising and awareness campaign (cats.org.uk/alfie) to reach even more stray and abandoned cats in need of urgent help.
As well as raising cash to provide food, shelter and care for neglected cats, Cats Protection has some simple tips to ensure all cats stay safe and warm this winter:
- Provide warm, draught-free resting spots. Self-heating pads are ideal for older cats.
- Tap your car bonnet and check underneath before starting up – cats love to hide there.
- Check sheds and garages to ensure that cats seeking shelter don’t become trapped.
- Wipe your cat’s paws and coat when they come in. Grit, salt or antifreeze can be toxic if licked.
- Provide fresh water, checking it cannot freeze over. An indoor litter tray means your cat doesn't have to venture out.
- Consider keeping your cat in at night when temperatures drop – and lock cat flaps to prevent them sneaking out.
Cats are good at finding warm places to rest but for outdoor cats struggling to find shelter, the charity has tips to create a safe and dry winter bolthole.
For guidance on how to keep cats warm indoors and outside, visit: cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/home-and-environment
