Last week’s Get Changed Theatre rehearsal got off to an exciting start when the group received a cheque for over £500 which will enable the drama group to continue running.
Jason Smith from PlymLUG (Lego user group) dropped in to the Ockment Centre last Wednesday (August 23) to present a cheque for a total of £531.66 - the money raised from West Devon’s first ever Lego show, which took place last month.
Mr Smith was also joined at the event by Simon Powell, the managing director one of the Lego show’s sponsors, LAS Aerospace.
Performers have decided to spend the money on costumes for their upcoming performances - though cake was also cheekily mentioned as a good resource on which to spend the money.
Jules Walker, who runs the weekly workshops, said: “This money will help us provide costumes for our October production. It’s just so important - these funds keep us going.”
Get Changed Theatre offer drama opportunities to adults with learning disabilities in Mid and West Devon and puts on several performances throughout the year. Most recently, the drama group put on Cruising the Jolly Roger - a pirate-themed show which proved to be a sell-out performance.
The drama group was established in 1995 with the aim of building confidence, improving self-esteem and developing life skills for those with learning disabilities. Since its establishment it has been a massive success and well-loved by members.
Aitie Brenneth, who has been coming to sessions for many years, said: “I love coming here because I love meeting with friends. I have lost count of how many years I have been here - 13 years, I think.”
Mr Smith is already hard at work organising another Okehampton Lego show which will take place next July and he hopes it will be bigger and better next year.
For more information follow PlymLUG Bricktacular on Facebook.