An environmental charity in Chagford is encouraging more people to join them in their mission towards creating a sustainable future in Devon.
Proper Job lead efforts in Devon in reuse and repair and provide a hub for individuals committed to positive environmental change.
The charity will be hosting events in Chagford, Okehampton, Moretonhampstead this year and is appealing for more people to learn, share sustainable skills, and repair items instead of disposing of them.
A spokesperson from Proper Job said: “We are committed to building a sustainable future together. Our focus is on waste reduction and the preservation of our natural environment, encouraging everyone to embrace the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. We invite all residents to discover what Proper Job has to offer. By shopping, volunteering, donating, or participating in our events, you play an essential role in steering our community toward sustainability.”
Upcoming events include:
Build a bird box
(Free) Friday, February 21, 11am-4pm at Endacott House Chagford
Pop up repair shop in Okehampton Library
Saturday, February 22, 10am- 12pm at Okehampton Library
Chagfix repair shop
Saturday, March 15, 1.30pm-4pm at Endacott House, Chagford
Volunteer day meet and greet
Saturday, March 15, 1.30pm-4pm at Endacott House, Chagford
Community litter pick
Sunday, March 23, 10am-1pm at Endacott House, Chagford
Six inches of soil film screening
(Free) Thursday, March 27, 7pm-10pm at White Hart Hotel, Moretonhampstead
Clothes swap
Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm-9.30pm at Endacott House, Chagford
Proper Job has various volunteering roles available where you can help with their resource centre or Uptown boutique in Chagford to gain valuable experience and create a meaningful impact.