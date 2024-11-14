To assist those most in need during the winter months, West Devon Borough Council are introducing £200 support payments for certain households.
The payments from the Household Support Fund are for people who need help due to the cost of living crisis, especially as temperatures drop and homes need to be heated.
Cllr Jane Elliott, Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “We want to do whatever we can to support those in our community who are finding it difficult to cope with the cost of living.
“Our new support payments are targeted to help those most in need, including pensioners who might be worst affected by the cut to winter fuel payments and some households living in ‘system built’ or non-traditional houses who may be experiencing fuel poverty.
“If you think that you could benefit from the Household Support Fund, or need support of any kind this winter, please contact us.”
The council is supporting four types of households in the borough with new £200 support payments this winter. These types of households are:
Single person households receiving Council Tax reductions and no state benefits
Single pensioners with an income of up to £20 per week above the threshold for Pension Credit
Pensioner couples with an income of up to £30 per week above the threshold for Pension Credit
Certain households in ‘system built’ houses who may be experiencing fuel poverty
West Devon Borough Council is also providing a support payment of £500 to young people leaving care who either live in the borough already or who move to an address in the borough before March 2 next year.