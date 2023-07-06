Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a children’s play park in Okehampton.
Officers were called at 5pm on Wednesday 5 July after the fire began under a wooden climbing frame at Meldon Fields.
The fire service attended and extinguished the fire. The play equipment was damaged as a result of the incident.
Police are treating the fire as arson and carrying out enquiries.
They are keen to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the offence or anyone with information about the fire.