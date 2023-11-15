Okehampton Otters Swimming Club is holding its swimming championships on December 2 and 3, its biggest club championships since the covid pandemic and would like to encourage people to come ans support the event and compete.
The club has a new head coach in Matt Henry and has over 20 swimmers competing at the upcoming gala in Plymouth at the Life Ccentre.
This year Otters have has regional level swimmers and are hoping for success at the 2024 Devon County Championships. 2024 will be a year of even greater success as the club continues to attract new swimmers.
The club hopes that 2024 will see swimmers compete at the Nationals and even more high level events. It meets at Parklands Leisure Centre in Simmons Park.