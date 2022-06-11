Tamar River Band play at Tavistock tonight
Saturday 11th June 2022 12:27 pm
The Tamar River Band will be entertaining beer connoisseurs at The Stannary Brewing Company (Pixon Lane) tonight (Saturday) from 7pm.
The band plays Country Rock, Americana and Pop Covers from the last 60+ years. With four singers and multi-instrumentalists in the band, their music includes lively and new arrangements of songs with vocal harmonies a plenty.
