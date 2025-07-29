A charity which supports isolated people in the Tavistock area has launched a project to bring together older and younger people in a bid to make both less lonely.
Although Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) spends most of its time supporting older and less mobile residents, it says that in fact younger members of the community are most likely to feel alone.
The charity has launched its Edy’s Friends project (an acronym standing for elderly, disabled and young friends) funded by Tavistock Town Council to enable TASS to bring elderly, disabled and young people together in activities to benefit them all.
Deb Morris, TASS manager, said: “Although traditionally TASS has primarily supported elderly and disabled people, we are now dedicated in aiding all the community to be more intergenerational as we wholeheartedly believe that multi-age relationships are vital within a truly unified community.
“We believe that it is a misconception that only elderly and disabled people are lonely and have found that this was proven when a 2023 survey found that the group with the greatest loneliness is in fact 16–24-year-olds but it also impacts on children of all ages.
“One of the main objectives of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) has always been to reduce loneliness and isolation and in turn promote friendships and connections and encourage independence, whilst improving health and wellbeing. We aim to bring the people of our community together, creating a sense of belonging, meaningfulness and purpose, helping everyone to feel included and connected.”
TASS is creating a bridge across the generations within its existing groups and activities and new ones specifically for Edy’s Friends, including some led by young people, such as ‘Edy’s Teach Tech’ and ‘Edy’s Stay in Motion’.
University of Plymouth Peninsula Medical School students and Tavistock schools pupils have joined TASS on work experience placements, learning about how it supports the community.
An Edy’s Friends project took place earlier in the summer at Tavistock Bowling Club, with students from Tor View School in Plymouth and Mount Kelly College in Tavistock hosting and entertaining TASS clients.
From September, young people from Quay View School in Bere Alston, Tor View and Mount Kelly schools, Tavistock Youth Café and Tavistock Catalyst, a Tavistock multi-faith youth group, will support TASS with the Edy’s Friends project.
Some students will work with TASS staff and volunteers supporting activities or providing entertainment at events, while other young people will work on tasks such as maintaining mobility equipment and vehicle servicing and maintenance and help with advertising and marketing on the TASS website and social media, and activities in the community café or outreach drop-in centres.
TASS has also recently formed an Armed Forces Veteran’s Hub in a bid to reduce isolation and promote friendships among former and serving service people.
To support veterans who are working in the week and therefore unable to attend the Wednesday morning hub, TASS has introduced a new monthly Saturday Brew & Banter club for any HM Forces serving personnel, veterans, young cadets and their family members to attend.
