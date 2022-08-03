Tavistock choristers sing at Exeter Cathedral

Boniface’s skill in preaching the Gospel led him to being commissioned by the Pope to work in Hesse and Bavaria, Germany. In 732 he was made Archbishop of Mainz and immediately appointed various missionary bishops to take forward the systematic evangelisation of central Europe. Today he is honoured as the ‘Apostle of Germany’ and is judged to have had a profound influence on European history and culture. He was murdered by pagan mercenaries on June 5, 754; June 5 now being his Feast Day.