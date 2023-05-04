Selling like hot cakes and hot out of the oven this week are King Charles' special quiche — tarragon, spinach and broad beans — from Dukes of Tavistock.
The quiches are served with Coronation Chicken mayonnaise (without the chicken) and, in a nod to Queen Elizabeth's appearances with Paddington Bear, marmalade flapjacks for dessert.
Kitchen worker Rowan Cooper said: 'The quiches are selling really well since we introduced them on Tuesday. They aren't the obvious ingredients and can't be bought in the shop, so people are curious and feedback has been positive.'