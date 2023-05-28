Brilliant sunshine and blue skies have drawn the crowds today to the Tavistock Country Garden Show.
The show was declared open at 10am with Paul Ward, deputy town mayor, cutting a ribbon over the market entrance with, appropriately, a pair of garden shears.
The show runs today and tomorrow, May 28 and 29, from 10am-4pm in and around Tavistock Pannier Market.
It is a brilliant opportunity to stock up on plants for a summer in the garden - from vegetable plugs to fully grown shrubs and bedding plants.
(Sarah Pitt/Tindle )
The aisles of the covered market were already buzzing mid-morning as people crowded around the stalls to make their purchases.
(Sarah Pitt/Tindle )