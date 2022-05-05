Tavistock man admits being drunk and disorderly in Bedford Square
Thursday 5th May 2022 3:59 pm
A TAVISTOCK man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Bedford Square.
Mark Toms, 39, of Green Lane, appeared in Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 4.
He pleaded guilty to being disorderly while drunk in Bedford Square, Tavistock on March 31.
The court gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered him to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.
