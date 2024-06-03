Pixon Road in Tavistock is partly closed after reports of a flood.
Access to businesses, a car park and a community church hall and to the few homes on the road remains after a water pipe burst and flooded the road. Locals reported the flood about a week ago and said they had a response only in the last few days.
Pixon Lane is partly closed after a water pipe burst. (Tindle)
The pipe has been isolated, the water cut off and the damaged piece of pipe removed. The resulting hole in the road, under the overhead bridge near the junction with Whitchurch Road.
Pixon Lane water pipe repairs. (Tindle)