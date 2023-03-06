Number 8 Jamie Legg showed good strength to drive over for Tavi’s eighth try and the home side really started to dominate with Kerswill and Burbage looking increasingly confident with the ball in hand. Moving the ball left and right saw space open for the Moorlanders and they were able to move the ball to left winger Dan Redstone, who finished off after another series of offloads. Hillson converted. More forward power brought Tavi into close range and Legg rounded off a man of match performance driving over for his second. This score took Tavistock into a 60 to 10 lead. Honiton started to utilise their speedy left winger and they quickly scored three tries with riposte, which earned them a try bonus point score. Tavistock's Easton scored a classy try at the end of the game, rounding his opposing fullback after combining well with winger Connor Packwood. Hillson converted once again.