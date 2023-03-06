Tavistock RFC secured the League Champions title of the Tribute Counties 2 Devon League on Saturday; a memorable occasion VP and Sponsors day for the club.
Tavistock 1st VX beat Honiton 1st XV 67-29 in their final home league game, having been undefeated in all league home fixtures this season - a first for the club.
The team started off on a strong front foot from the beginning of the game and their powerful front row of Joe Burbage, Hammy Kerswill and Charlie Charlton proved to have the upper hand in scrums. Following a break from centre Ethan Lamerton, scrum half George Hillson saw an opening and darted over for the first try, which he immediately converted.
The Moorlanders were quickly back on the attack and after strong line breaks from Jack Lewis and Andrew Schuttkacker the ball was moved to full back Jack Easton who stepped over the line for Tavi’s second. Hillson converted. Tavistock then conceded a penalty trying to run the ball from in their own half, which the Honiton fly half skilfully kicked. This brought Honiton back into the game and some good handling from their backs got them a try, which was again converted by their number 10. Tavi kept their composure and Hillson kicked for touch from penalty, which brought them to within 5 metres of the line.
A well worked lineout saw the forwards drive over and Hooker Hammy Kerswill was on hand to claim the score. More flowing handling saw space get made for centre Jake La Gassick to score just before half time giving Tavistock a 24 to 10 lead at the break.
Second row Charlie Brown started the second half off with an individual effort from outside the 22. Brown powered through tackles and when he looked to have been stopped, he manged to dot down at full stretch. Toby Teague, Seb Cox and Jack Osborne were brought on as impact subs and they all carried strongly and harassed the opposition at the breakdown. After a series of phases some quick off loads from forwards and backs created space for Hillson to sprint over from close range, which he converted before he completed his hat trick shortly after and converted the score.
Number 8 Jamie Legg showed good strength to drive over for Tavi’s eighth try and the home side really started to dominate with Kerswill and Burbage looking increasingly confident with the ball in hand. Moving the ball left and right saw space open for the Moorlanders and they were able to move the ball to left winger Dan Redstone, who finished off after another series of offloads. Hillson converted. More forward power brought Tavi into close range and Legg rounded off a man of match performance driving over for his second. This score took Tavistock into a 60 to 10 lead. Honiton started to utilise their speedy left winger and they quickly scored three tries with riposte, which earned them a try bonus point score. Tavistock's Easton scored a classy try at the end of the game, rounding his opposing fullback after combining well with winger Connor Packwood. Hillson converted once again.