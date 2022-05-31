Tavistock woman jailed for sending offensive message

By Times reporter  
Tuesday 31st May 2022 10:14 am
A TAVISTOCK woman has been jailed for 12 weeeks after she sent an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character just ten days after release from custody on a similar matter.

Megan Wheatcroft, aged 32, pleaded guilty to the offence at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court which occurred between April 10 and 13 this year.

