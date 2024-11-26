Train services between Exeter and Okehampton are still suspended until at least midday today (Tuesday, November 26).
GWR is advising that a shuttle service of MPV taxis will be provided between Exeter St David's and Okehampton, in both directions.
These will run at train times, departing Exeter St David's at 07.38, 08.39, 09.39, 10.37, 11.37, 12.37 and 13.38 and departing Okehampton at 08.25, 09.25, 10.25, 11.27, 12.27, 13.26 and 14.26. The journey by road takes approximately 40 minutes.
Passengers are advised that taxis will pick up from in front of the station; and to check that taxis picking up are working on behalf of GWR before using. No taxi should ask for payment.
The taxis will run direct between Exeter St David's and Okehampton, but will not be calling at Newton St Cyres or Crediton in either direction.
The line is expected to reopen at midday at the very earliest after heavy rain at the weekend caused high water levels in the river Yeo.
The bridges across the river between Crediton and Yeoford require specialist examination by divers to inspect the structure under the surface of the water.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Trains cannot run over the bridge until this has been done and we are not expecting this to be done until sometime during daylight today.
“As trains have not run along the line for a few days an empty train will then be sent along the line to examine for any fallen trees or damage, once that is done, and if nothing is found, we will be able to start running our timetabled service.”
Passengers can also use their tickets on Stagecoach services at no extra cost.
Train tickets need to be presented to the driver for use on following routes:
Route 5A between Exeter (Bus Station), Newton St Cyres (Belluno), Crediton (Station), Copplestone and Okehampton.
Route 6A between Exeter (St Davids), Exeter St Thomas (Cowick St) and Okehampton (West Street).
Please check the Stagecoach website for bus time and bus stop location information.