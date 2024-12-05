Ten recovered hedgehogs have packed their bags and headed back into the wild, thanks to a hog rescue charity in Okehampton.
On Tuesday December 5, Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue announced on Facebook that ten of its hogs have gone home with carers who will release them into the wild.
All of the hogs were “excellent” weights and ready to leave care with volunteers releasing them into spaces where there were hedgehog houses, outhouses that other hedgehogs are using or sheltered town gardens.
Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue gave thanks to everyone who collected their respective hedgehogs and to Patrick Hawksley who volunteered to pick up and escort the hogs across West Devon.
There are still 25 in the ‘hogspital’ with more coming in every day.