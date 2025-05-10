And they're off…
Thousands of youngsters headed out across Dartmoor early this morning (Saturday, May 10) at the Ten Tors Challenge for 2025 got underway.
More than 2000 young people aged from 14 to 19 are currently tackling the 35, 45 and 55 mile routes across the moor.
The British Army’s Red Devils Parachute Display Team got the event off to a flying start by jumping into Okehampton Camp to coincide with the start and the head of the British Army, General Sir Roy Walker, officially sent the teams on their way at 7am.
Half an hour later the Jubilee Challenge for young people with special physical, neurological or educational challenges started across four routes ranging from 7.5 to 15 miles.
The majority of the teams who enter Ten Tors are from schools and youth groups across the southwest.
Trekking unaided and carrying all their essential supplies, they have to rely on their own navigational skills and remain entirely self-sufficient as they camp out overnight on the moor.
The first teams are expected to arrive back at the finish point at Okehampton Camp from 8am tomorrow (Sunday)