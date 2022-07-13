Thank-you party in Rebekah’s Garden

Rebekah in her garden at last Friday’s party with her parents Sarah and Jonathan and siblings Miriam and Joseph and some of the many people who helped make the garden possible ( Sarah Pitt/Tindle )

THERE was a special party in a Yelverton back garden last Friday when the family of a severely disabled little girl staged a party to thank everyone who had made Rebekah’s Garden possible.

The Hunter family – mum Sarah, dad Jonathan, Rebekah, eight, and her siblings Miriam and Joseph – invited the many who had giving everything from cash to building skills and materials, specialist equipment and swings.

Among those who came along to see the garden complete were members of Yelverton Rotary Club, Sampford Spiney and Horrabridge WI and Safe & Sound Windows along with neighbour Rita Rose, who provided tea and bacon sandwiches to builder Steve Thornton and his team while they were constructing the garden.

Rita said: ‘It is amazing and they have really used the space well. They are in the garden all the time. It is lovely sitting there and listening to the children playing. That really is what it is all about.’

Also at the party was Karen Dawe from Horrabridge who was sponsored by the community to the tune of an amazing £1,240 by walking a total of eight miles around Horrabridge every day for a week, with all the money going to the garden.

‘I didn’t expect people to give as generously as they did, but they all got behind the project,’ she said.

The garden – along with work the family have done themselves in the house makes it possible for the family to have ‘holidays at home’ and to relax, as Rebekah, who has the chromosomal disorders Trismony 10 and Cri Du Chat syndome, must be shielded from infection which can be extremely dangerous to her.

Everything has been thought of, down to a hot tub where Rebekah can have physiotherapy and a trampoline and swings for Rebekah’s siblings – thanks to a grant from the local Mary Budding Trust – as well as a pergola for the whole family.

Rebekah’s mum Sarah said she was ‘truly humbled’ by all who had contributed to the project, transforming what was a mud bath into a precious space for the family to enjoy with Rebekah, whose life-limiting condition has seen her spend many spells in hospital.

‘Now when we spend time in the garden, we’re not only grateful for all the hard work that went into it, it’s like we are in a beautiful place that was made, designed and shaped with love and that just makes it extra special,’ she said.

Her husband Jonathan said: ‘I’m grateful for all the help we have had and I have to pay tribute to my dear wife who had such a clear vision of what she wanted for our family.

‘We are really grateful on a daily basis that we now have our own little oasis here at home.’