WEAVING their story-telling magic and exalting the true spirit of Christmas with hauntingly joyous music, the Mediaeval Baebes are delighted to be performing at the Archangel’s Church, Chagford on December 16 (7.30pm) as part of their MydWynter Tour.
Evoking thoughts of the winter festival and its pre-Christian origins, the Mediaeval Baebes will be performing Christmas carol classics, traditional folksongs and showcasing arrangements from their new MydWynter Album.
This spirited show of beguiling choral music will also include innovative settings of ancient and romantic poetry, along with captivating storytelling that uncovers the origins and folklore behind the lyrics.
Accompanied by a dazzling array of exotic and period instruments, this unique take on early music, traditional culture and the magic of folklore brings a unique opportunity to be uplifted and enchanted in this stunning and graceful medieval church.
The Mediaeval Baebes are one of the most successful female-led, early music and folk ensembles in Europe.
They have won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation “The Virgin Queen”, and have received two Emmy nominations, in addition to a Royal Television Society award alongside composer Martin Phipps for their soundtrack to ITV’s hit period drama, ”Victoria”.
MydWynter is the 11th Studio album. It was released on November 25, with many of the tracks being performed live for the very first time in this Christmas celebration.
Go along and join the Mediaeval Baebes and be immersed in glorious merriment. Tickets are now available from: www.mediaevalbaebes.com at a cost of £26.50 each and £11.50 for a child.