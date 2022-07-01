The Morris men are out and dancing all about

MORRIS dancing group, Exeter Morris Men, are onsite and entertaining the masses at this year’s Devon County Show with their traditional and much loved style of dance.

Exeter Morris Men, which is the oldest established side in Devon, was formed in 195 and have performed in towns and villages around Devon ever since.

The side have performed in Teignmouth, Widecombe in the Moor and many more places besides - they are set to perform in Kingsteignton at Passage House Inn on Thursday, August 11.