The Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton are looking for more volunteers to join the team.
On Facebook, the museum said: “You will be the welcoming face of the museum dealing with the day-to-day opening or closing of the museum and greeting our visitors. We also do trips out, walks and training sessions and much fun is had by all. If you want to make new friends then come and join our family.”
Volunteers will be asked to spare three hours a week at the museum on West Street.
The museum opened in 1981 and exhibits a vast collection of objects spanning from the Bronze Age to the mid-20th century.