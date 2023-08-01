QUALIFIED massage and reflexology therapists are needed to support cancer patients, their families and carers.
The FORCE Cancer Charity is appealing for therapists to work at Okehampton Hospital every Wednesday at sometime between 10am to 4pm as part of a team of counsellors, physiotherapists, comnplementary therapists and physical exercise advisors.
The role would suit a self-employed practitioner and complements all of the other professionals and group support programmes, offering four hours of hands-on treatment a week.
Kayleigh Brown, FORCE complementary therapies coordinator, said: “It is humbling and so rewarding to be able to allow people time to forget their worries, even if it is just for an hour. It’s an incredible privilege.”
Helen Grimwade, FORCE massage therapist, said: “I just enjoy being able to make others feel good. It is a massive privilege to be allowed to enter people’s lives at a really tough time for them, to get to know them, abeit for a short time for the session.
“We offer such wonderful therapies. It’s a safe, non-medical touch when many are going through so much treatment. They come in with rounded, stooped shoulders and leave standing straighter with a posititve step.
“For carers, I think it offers them a chance to be recognised for all that they are carrying on this huge journey with their loved ones. For some it is something they continue to access as it has really helped.” Role details from Kayleigh Brown at https://shorturl.at/fXY08 or on 01392 402086 or [email protected]