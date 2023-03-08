Okehampton Community Kitchen reported the theft of an item worth £470 wholesale price from the premises last week.
The community kitchen has informed the police of the incident, who are advising the interest group not to give out any information about the item stolen in case it appears for sale locally, though relevant businesses have been informed and asked to check CCTV cameras in case the culprits were filmed. Individuals have also offered their support.
There will now be a volunteer on the shop floor downstairs throughout opening hours to ensure there is no repeat incident.
The incident comes following a report that Okehampton shops are dealing with a shoplifting crisis with large stores such as Waitrose and the Co-op reporting shop theft.