This Fore Street photograph shows the two rival jewellers W H Cornish and E Stinchcombe in adjoining shops. They had a mutual respect for each other and only disagreed over religion. W Cornish was a pillar of the Church of England while E Stinchcombe was a strong non-conformist, and who served the community as well as a captain of the Boys’ Brigade. Next to Cornish’s is Blackmore’s, then the popular bakers Mark’s, and of course Meechams Temperance Hotel. The posters in Cornish’s windows indicate they were having a closing down sale before moving to 7 Fore Street, opposite the Arcade. The person on the extreme right with the straw hat is Mr Lugg who is responsible for so many photographs of the town and inhabitants and for many moorland paintings. A truly talented man! Photo from the archives of Mike and Hilary Wreford.