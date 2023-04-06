The money will go to the Dartmoor Hill Farm Project (DHFP), Farming Community Network (FCN) and Chagford Recreational Trust to pay for several face-to-face courses to widen awareness of the warning signs of mental ill health. The group hopes to attract leaders or representatives from community and interest groups, such as football or running clubs, young farmers, volunteers, and so on. The aim is to empower the participants with knowledge on how to identify those who may be at high risk and guide them towards appropriate support that might save their lives. Having people with this awareness and ability to respond is especially important in isolated rural areas lacking more formal support systems.