Devon County Council has scheduled a road closure on Crediton Road to Chichacott Cross from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 25.
According to the council’s interactive highways map (which displays present and future activity and work completed in the last three months) this planned closure is to lay new foul and surface water drainage pipe from one side of site to the other through a road crossing.
An alternative route from North Tawton to Sampford Chapple, left to join Exbourne Road to Brightley, or straight on to join Hatherleigh Road by Risden Farm and left to Okehampton has been suggested by local councillors during this time.