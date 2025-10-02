Worshippers whose passion saved their church from closure are staging a fundraising walk to help keep it open.
The Friends of Dunterton Church group are encouraging everyone to join in the picturesque and relatively gentle Tamar River Walk on Sunday, October 19.
The congregation and other local people were shocked when they were told by the diocese in 2022 their church would have to close unless it was better used.
The parishioners rallied to the cause and created a friends’ group to ensure regular worship, fundraise and run a programme of essential building maintenance.
The outpouring of love and support worked and last year the community was delighted to be told the church would stay open. It is now thriving.
The friends' group works on behalf of the Dunterton Parochial Church Council (which is legally responsible for the church) and is committed to keeping the building in good repair, growing the congregation and keeping the building open for visitors and public worship. Current work is stone repointing in the porch and inside the main church.
Walkers can start at any time they wish, between 11 am and 1 pm, refreshments are available en-route for which cash is required.
Parking will be in the field next to Dunterton Church (for location, follow the online what3words app code ‘creatures file staging’) and the route will be clearly marked.
The walk takes in stunning scenery on the descent through woodlands, down to the River Tamar along the riverbank and back up the hill to the refreshment barn, taking the route past Dunterton Church on the way back to the car park.
Walkers are invited to pop into the ‘beautiful church’ and see and the work carried out by the friends to keep it in good condition, thanks to generous donations from last year’s river walk.
Further information at the ‘Dunterton Friends and Supporters’ Facebook page: https://tinyurl.com/faywu8ru
