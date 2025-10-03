Tavistock Rugby Club is hosting a free girls’ rugby taster session on Sunday (October 5).
The friendly club is running the session from 1pm at its Sandy Park ground on Trelawny Road in Tavistock.
Girls of all ages are welcome. Coaches and players will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.
A club spokesperson said: “Any shape, any size, played before of never tried? It doesn’t matter how – just come give it a go!”
All you need to bring along are clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, boots or trainers and a water bottle.
What3Words: double.highs.daring and www.pitchero.com/clubc/tavistock
