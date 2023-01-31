Four MORE legs have joined the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group.
A new search dog has joined North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) after 19+ months of training.
Tio (Spanish for uncle), a working Cocker Spaniel, is described as crazy and speedy by handler/owner Mark Nesbitt.
Mark, a member of the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tteam, trained Tio so they could both assist, as a team, looking for missing or injured people.
Mark, who runs a local accountancy firm said: ‘Tio is fast, very fast, he’s also, crazy and full of energy.’
Mark, trained in mountain rescue, has been at the rescue team for four years, said: ‘Tio came from a working dog family and has been our family pet since a puppy. I spotted his natural ability. I knew I just had to train him!’
Tio has passed 19 months of grading, including obedience and returning to owners and barking that they have found something), not interfering with livestock and search area tests.
Mark said: ‘Tio even found a volunteer body hiding in a pond which was wearing a dry suit. He loved every minute of the training journey, he thought it was a game.
Mark said: ‘My main motivation is to save lives and Tio will help speed up the process of finding someone in need, increasing our chances of saving their life. I’m so proud of my little dog. It’s great to see his enthusiasm and energy go put to such great use.’
More on Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England https://mountainrescuesearchdogsengland.org.uk