The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 5.2% annual decline.
The average Torridge house price in May was £284,972. Land Registry figures show a 1.6% decrease on April.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.6%, and Torridge was lower than the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Torridge fell by £16,000 – putting the area 25th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Bath and North East Somerset, where property prices increased on average by 10%, to £449,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Hams lost 5.5% of their value, giving an average price of £377,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Torridge spent an average of £228,000 on their property – £12,000 less than a year ago, but £40,000 more than in May 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £316,000 on average in May – 38.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Torridge in May – they dropped 1.9% in price, to £212,705 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 4.7%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 1.2% monthly; down 5.6% annually; £407,842 average
- Semi-detached: down 1.7% monthly; down 3.6% annually; £276,412 average
- Flats: down 1.8% monthly; down 7.2% annually; £146,082 average
How do property prices in Torridge compare?
Buyers paid 10.4% less than the average price in the South West (£318,000) in May for a property in Torridge. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £497,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Torridge. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£224,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
- Torridge: £284,972
- The South West: £318,223
- UK: £285,201
Annual change to May
- Torridge: -5.2%
- The South West: +2.3%
- UK: +2.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +10%
- South Hams: -5.5%