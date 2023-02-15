The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 17% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average Torridge house price in December was £337,698, Land Registry figures show – a 3.9% increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 1.8%, and Torridge was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Torridge rose by £49,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 29 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in West Devon gained 3.7% in value, giving an average price of £327,000.
The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.
It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Torridge spent an average of £270,000 on their property – £40,000 more than a year ago, and £89,000 more than in December 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £375,000 on average in December – 38.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Torridge in December – they increased 4.1%, to £166,722 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 3.9% monthly; up 16.4% annually; £490,372 average
- Semi-detached: up 4% monthly; up 17.9% annually; £323,252 average
- Terraced: up 3.9% monthly; up 18.2% annually; £251,506 average
How do property prices in Torridge compare?
Buyers paid 2.1% more than the average price in the South West (£331,000) in December for a property in Torridge. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £294,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £504,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Torridge. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£229,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
- Torridge: £337,698
- The South West:£330,601
- UK: £294,329
Annual growth to December
- Torridge: +17%
- The South West: +8.9%
- UK: +9.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Torridge: +17%
- West Devon: +3.7%