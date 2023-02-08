Financial support is available for people strugling to pay with a government grant allows Torridge to reduce it by up to £25 per household.Any money left over from a £103,000 grant from central government can be used to give financial help to other vulnerable households. Four in five council tax working age claimants in Torridge already receive a 75 per cent reduction in council tax, while pensioner claimants can get a full discount. Currently, nearly 4,000 people in Torridge receive help paying the tax. According to a council officer, the additional support given by the government’s council tax grant essentially means no increase for most, but not all, of those claiming support next year. The proposed increase was unanimously approved at an internal overview and scrutiny committee meeting on February 7. It will be debated ahead of a final decision at a full council meeting at its Bideford HQ, pictured, on Monday, February 20.