Torridge restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Torridge restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By PA
Tuesday 27th September 2022 10:36 am
The Yard Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cta Centre, Yarnscombe, Barnstaple, Devon was given the maximum score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 98 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.