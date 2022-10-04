Torridge restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Torridge restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday 4th October 2022 8:57 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Park Holidays Hedley Wood, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hedley Wood Caravan Park, Bridgerule, Holsworthy, Devon was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Torridge's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.