Torridge's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Lifton Down to Meldon lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Liftondown lane closure for drainage, No access to Stowford Cross Layby.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.