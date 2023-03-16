This transformative opportunity for Torridge, which was announced during yesterday's Budget, will see the formation of a taskforce involving the MP, Torridge District Council, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and local businesses, to identify barriers to growth in the local economy and priorities for regeneration. Government departments will work together to identify ways of facilitating growth, which will unlock tens of millions of pounds of direct investment into Torridge. The 20 areas will share an initial £400 million for this purpose.