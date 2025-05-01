The rap trio Kneecap who were due to perform in Plymouth after their Eden Session was cancelled have now been told that their Plymouth gig is cancelled.
Organisers have said the show on July 4 has been cancelled due to “safety concerns”.
The string of cancellations comes after a clip from 2023 resurfaced with one of the members saying during a performance, "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."
The trio known for songs such as ‘H.O.O.D’ and ‘Get Your Brits Out’, apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox and rejected "any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever".
The footage had been "exploited and weaponised," they said.
Katie Amess, daughter of Sir David, dismissed their apology, accusing them of "deflection and excuses and gaslighting".
The band are known for using their platform to support the Palestinian people and for calling out the British Government.
On the Plymouth Pavilions website, the organisers wrote: “Having taken advice from relevant authorities and agencies, it has been agree that Kneecap’s performance at our venue will no longer go ahead.
“The safety of our valued visitors is always our primary concern and as such we feel confident in this decision- no further communications will be entered into.”
In Kneecap’s statement after the video resurfaced, they said: “Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs.
“No smear campaign will change that.”
When the Plymouth gig was announced on Tuesday, users flooded their Instagram comments with statements such as: “Thank you from a Palestinian! You amplify our voice and the voice of all the downtrodden. Much love and respect!” and “You're on the right side of history.”