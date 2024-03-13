ThE MUSEUM of Dartmoor Life was among several outstanding tourism businesses from across the region celebrating as 89 awards were presented at the 2023/24 South West Tourism Excellence Awards.
The annual event was the grand finale of 12 months of entry, judging and feedback as over 300 winners, supporters and tourism leaders celebrated in the Great Hall of the University of Exeter.
Museum Manager/Curator Kristy Turner collected the bronze award for Best Small Visitor Attraction, on behalf of the trustees and volunteers.
She said “This is such a wonderful award to bring home to our team of amazing volunteers who are the life blood of our museum. What a start to our new season!
“We opened again this week, Everyone works so hard to create a visitor experience that welcomes, educates and inspires our visitors, and keeps them coming back.
2We will proudly display our beautiful glass award in reception for everyone to see and we hope, knowing that this museum has been judged to be one of the best in the whole South West of England, that new visitors both locally and from far away, will come to see us. It is an amazing museum covering 5,000 years of Dartmoor history plus this year’s exhibition ‘Magic & Myth’. There is something for all ages here.”
Robin Barker, Director of Services for Tourism Ltd, who manage the Awards, added: “The impact of these awards on the region’s top tourism businesses never ceases to amaze me.
“It means so much to them. Many congratulations to each and every one of them .”
Museum opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. For more information go to www.dartmoorlife.org.uk