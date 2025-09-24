With Tavistock Goose Fair imminent, the town’s mayor is keen to make visitors and residents feel welcome at the event.
The event takes across the town centre for the day on Wednesday, October 8, opening at 9am and closing at 9pm. Hundreds of shoppers and fun lovers are expected to pack the traffic-free streets as traders set up a big variety of stalls.
A funfair also attracts the youngsters in Bedford Car Park for a few days, while the contrasting more traditional side of Goose Fair can still be found at Tavistock Livestock Centre where an open day allows visitors to get up close to cattle, sheep and Dartmoor ponies.
Tavistock Town Council, which hosts the fair dating back to the twelfth century, is confident it can fill the remaining few remaining unlet pitches.
A council spokesman said: “We have a wonderful array of new exhibitors this year from all over the South West region, and we will be welcoming back existing traders which have become a firm fixture to the day’s enjoyment.”
Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey described the fair as a ‘feather in our town’s cap’: “The Goose Fair is one of the great traditions of Tavistock and it is always a joy to see the town come alive each October. This event has been part of our story since the twelfth century and it remains a true celebration of community spirit and heritage. Come rain or shine, the fair continues to bring people together and show Tavistock at its very best.
“The fair raises the profile of Tavistock across Devon and further afield. It shows that our town is proud of its history but also very much alive today. We are a welcoming and vibrant community that can organise one of the largest events in the region and still have the energy to sing a chorus or two of ‘Tavistock Goosey Fair’ afterwards.
“The aroma of sage and onion, echoing the famous song, drifts through the streets along with the scent of pasties, sweets and candyfloss. Each year the fair brings old friends back together and introduces new visitors to the delights of our town.
“And of course we even have our own resident geese by the Wharf, adding a touch of authenticity to proceedings. We like to think they waddle down to keep an eye on things, making sure the fair lives up to its proud name.
“For our local businesses the fair provides an important boost. From independent shops to market stalls, traders meet new faces and enjoy new opportunities. Goose Fair is good for Tavistock, good for business and good for the soul. It is a wonderful reminder of everything that makes our town such a special place.”
There are widespread parking restrictions along with street closures to make the event pedestrian-only. Further details on accessible parking and dedicated fair bus services see this town council website link: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/goose-fair/accessibility
