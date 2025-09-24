Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey described the fair as a ‘feather in our town’s cap’: “The Goose Fair is one of the great traditions of Tavistock and it is always a joy to see the town come alive each October. This event has been part of our story since the twelfth century and it remains a true celebration of community spirit and heritage. Come rain or shine, the fair continues to bring people together and show Tavistock at its very best.