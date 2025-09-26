PLANS to turn a storage shed off Crediton High Street into a one-bedroom home have been given the thumbs-up.
Mid Devon District Council has given Graham Paradise from North Tawton permission to convert the one-storey structure, which can be accessed by walking down a narrow alley between the Grade II-listed 107 and 108 High Street.
The cob and brick walls will stay the same, but rendered blockwork will replace the tin cladding. The roof will be made flat with a glass reinforced plastic covering.
It will have nowhere to park, no garden and only have windows on the same side as the door.
“The provision of an additional dwelling within this sustainable town centre location through a redundant building could help to retain and enhance the viability and vitality of the town centre, albeit in a modest form,” said Mid Devon District Council, approving the application.
“The impacts in respect of highways, neighbouring amenity, climate change, air quality, ecology, flood risk and drainage are all considered to be acceptable.
“Subject to conditions, the proposed works are acceptable in that they are considered to cause less than substantial harm to the significance, character or setting of the listed building and conservation area, and have been balanced against the heritage and public benefit.”
Planning documents say it will be “a small but functional home in a thriving town”, and “an ideal property for first-time buyers, or a rental opportunity for those with a modest budget”.
Nobody wrote to Mid Devon District Council to express an opinion about the plans. Crediton Town Council raised no objections.
Meanwhile, an application to West Devon Borough Council to build 17 houses on the outskirts of Tavistock, six to be 'affordable', has been withdrawn following objections during a public consultation period.
The proposals for land opposite Wilminstone Industrial Estate off Old Exeter Road, 4126/24/FUL, for a development of two, three and four bedroom homes with access onto the A386.
The application had been submitted by Peninsula Finance PLC and designed by architect Lucy Harman of LAH Design Ltd. It is on a greenfield site which saw a previous planning application turned down back in 2022. The number of homes has been increased from ten to 17. WDBC's consultation on this application ended on July 30.
