A young woman died in an incident at the viaduct in Tavistock town centre yesterday morning (Monday), police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called out to Quants Park, beneath the viaduct, to attend to a seriously injured casualty.
Police had received a call from members of the public just after 9am raising concerns about a person on the viaduct above.
The incident unfolded shortly after 9am. Police closed Bannawell Street, Taylors Square, Drake Road and Lakeside to allow emergency services to get to the scene.
The air ambulance flew in medical staff at about 10am, landing in the Meadows. Medics from the helicopter were then driven at speed to the scene by police. They were sadly unable to help the casualty, who was confirmed to have died.
A police spokesperson said today, Tuesday: “We were called at 9.10am on Monday, October 13 to Quants Park, Tavistock, following concerns for a person on the viaduct.
“The woman in her 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
