Vandals have been slammed for breaking into the shed of a valued community garden causing damage.
The intruders broke into Tavistock Sensory Garden shed, which acts as an office and kitchen for catering for the charity’s fundraising social events.
They broke in last Friday night (October 3), ransacking the inside and damaging the outside. The incident has been reported to police and information is sought to help catch the culprits.
A spokesman for the volunteers who run the garden said although the damage caused was not very expensive, the intrusion has caused upset among those who help run it for the community. The trustees will now review security.
The garden was created for everyone to enjoy, but especially for those with sensory limitations and reduced mobility. Earlier this year a settee was dumped in the garden.
In the latest incident items were smashed and drawers and cupboards opened and property strewn around outside and inside.
The fire extinguisher was let off, a hammer was used to splinter the external wooden walls and a motion sensor light sensor was broken.
Richard Jones, sensory garden trustees spokesman, said: “It appears someone broke into the shed in the sensory garden sometime after 11pm last Friday.
“They then set about smashing a new box of drinking mugs and two jars of jam onto the concrete path outside, leaving a trail of glass and broken crockery.
“The fire extinguisher was discharged and dumped in the rose walk flower bed and other items strewn across the shed floor.
“A hammer from the shed was used to break a length of the shed wall and an outdoor passive infrared sensor light broken.
“The cost of the damage is not significant but is upsetting to the volunteers and trustees who work freely to maintain the sensory garden.
“Members of the adjacent bowling club discovered the debris on Saturday morning and kindly helped to pick up the worst of the smashed mugs.”
Richard added that repairing damage would stretch the garden funds as fundraising only just about covered new planting and repairs and renewals each year.
If anyone has any information on the break-in they are asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the police crime reference 50250258425.
